Jaishankar Slams Emergency Amendments: Fundamental Rights Curtailed, Democracy Gagged & Much More

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 27, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 27, 2025, 5:21 PM IST

On 50 years of Emergency, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar highlights how constitutional and legal tools were used to suppress democracy during 1975–77. He reveals that within just two years, 5 constitutional amendments and 48 ordinances were passed. The 38th Amendment made it impossible to challenge the declaration of Emergency in court, while the 42nd Amendment diluted fundamental rights and reduced the powers of the judiciary. Watch this sharp take on how law was misused to centralize power and silence dissent. Listen in to know more.

