India no longer needs to hide behind tariff walls because its industry is not competitive - that’s what one of the tallest industry leaders has to say about the threat of Trump tariffs. Jamshyd Naoroji Godrej, Chairman & MD of Godrej & Boyce, believes it’s time for a shift, saying the current situation is very different form 1991 when the industry was far from competitive and tariffs were needed to protect Indian enterprises. Godrej however, emphasises that India must focus on scaling industries like steel and cement while building robust supply chains that are sustainable and export-ready. He highlights that tariffs alone cannot ensure competitiveness; instead, India needs to foster innovation, infrastructure, and global-scale capabilities.