It’s not just a handbag—it’s the Birkin. The original Hermès Birkin Bag owned by style icon Jane Birkin is going up for auction on July 10, during Paris Haute Couture Week. This legendary prototype was born from a 1984 in-flight sketch after Jane told Hermès chief Jean-Louis Dumas about her handbag frustrations. Carried by Jane herself for nearly a decade, the bag became a fashion icon. Now, it’s back in the spotlight and expected to fetch a six-figure price.