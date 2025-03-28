Japan Eyes India For Growth: CEOs Meet PM Modi, Talk Trade & Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with top Japanese CEOs in Delhi, including Suntory Holdings' Niinami Takeshi, ANA Trading's Miyagawa Junichiro, and JBIC Chairman Maeda Tadashi. The leaders discussed deepening India-Japan business ties, with a focus on sectors like recycling, hydrogen, nuclear energy, aerospace, and food processing. Japanese CEOs expressed strong optimism about India’s potential as a global investment hub, highlighting opportunities in air connectivity and regional exports. Takeshi Niinami, CEO of Suntory Holdings, commended the flourishing India-Japan relationship under PM Modi’s leadership. He praised the "Make in India, Make for the World" initiative, calling it a powerful vision for global collaboration. Tanakaa Shigehiro of NEC Corporation appreciated the clarity of PM Modi’s expectations for Japanese businesses and the strategic direction offered by his leadership.PM Modi assured full support to Japanese investors, reinforcing the vision of a stronger, future-ready partnership between the two nations.