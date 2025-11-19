Japan Faces Triple Market Shock As Yields Hit Records, Yen Slides And Stocks Crash

Japan is battling one of its sharpest market shocks in years, with stocks, bonds and the yen falling together. The Nikkei plunged over 1,600 points in a single session and has dropped nearly 5.5% across five trading days. The yen weakened to 180 per euro for the first time, while record-high yields on 30-year and 40-year bonds signalled deep investor anxiety. Experts link the selloff to deteriorating China-Japan relations, after comments by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi raised tensions. Tourism stocks are also sliding as Chinese travellers cancel bookings following Beijing’s advisory. With a massive stimulus package being discussed and debt already above 260% of GDP, Japan faces a tough economic balancing act amid growing geopolitical strain.