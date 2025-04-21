JD Vance In India: PM Modi To Host U.S. VP As Family Embarks On Cultural & Diplomatic Tour

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has landed in India for a significant 4-day visit. Accompanied by his wife Usha and their three children, Vance was welcomed with a tri-service guard of honour and traditional Indian hospitality by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The family will explore India’s rich cultural heritage, from visiting the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple to heritage sites in Jaipur and Agra. Vance is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for high-level bilateral talks focused on trade, tariffs, and strengthening Indo-US ties. A special dinner hosted by PM Modi will mark the diplomatic evening.