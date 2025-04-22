Business Today
JD Vance In Jaipur: Unlike Other Nations, India Is Alive With Pride And Future Dreams

  • New Delhi ,
  • Apr 22, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 22, 2025, 7:52 PM IST

 

During his visit to Jaipur, U.S. Vice President JD Vance praised India’s cultural heritage and its ambitious vision for the future. Speaking at a gathering, he recalled being warmly welcomed by PM Modi and said he was amazed by India's hospitality. Vance highlighted the architectural beauty and rich traditions of India, while also noting its "laser-like focus on the future." Contrasting his experiences elsewhere, he said India feels vibrant and full of possibility. “There’s a pride in being Indian,” he noted, emphasizing the strong foundation of India-U.S. relations and the shared commitment to building a bright, prosperous future together.

