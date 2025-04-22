JD Vance In Jaipur: Unlike Other Nations, India Is Alive With Pride And Future Dreams

During his visit to Jaipur, U.S. Vice President JD Vance praised India’s cultural heritage and its ambitious vision for the future. Speaking at a gathering, he recalled being warmly welcomed by PM Modi and said he was amazed by India's hospitality. Vance highlighted the architectural beauty and rich traditions of India, while also noting its "laser-like focus on the future." Contrasting his experiences elsewhere, he said India feels vibrant and full of possibility. “There’s a pride in being Indian,” he noted, emphasizing the strong foundation of India-U.S. relations and the shared commitment to building a bright, prosperous future together.