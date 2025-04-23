JD Vance’s Family Experience The Warmth Of India: From Bonding With PM Modi To Jaipur’s History

U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s India trip isn’t just about diplomacy—it’s full of delightful moments and personal connections! From his children bonding with PM Modi and enjoying desi food, to jokes about their cheeky behavior at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg—this visit has it all. PM Modi’s thoughtful gesture of sending birthday gifts for little Vivek months ago didn’t go unnoticed either. And VP Vance couldn’t help but mention the buzz around his wife Usha Vance’s Indian roots and the celebrity treatment she’s been getting here! With a majestic welcome in Jaipur—complete with elephants and dhol—and stops at Amer Fort and Hawa Mahal, day 2 wrapped up on a royal note. Up next? The timeless beauty of the Taj Mahal awaits the Vance family!