Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Wedding Faces Locals Protest | Private Ceremony Shifted To Shipyard

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and American journalist Lauren Sánchez gear up for their three-day wedding in Venice amidst mounting protests. While the billionaire couple moved their venue to the Arsenale shipyard under tight security, angry Venetians, environmental activists, and anti-tourism groups rallied across the city. Under banners reading “No Space for Bezos!” and “If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax,” protesters argue the wedding symbolizes the growing divide between the ultra-wealthy and everyday Venetians. With chants echoing through historic canals, the wedding has sparked a much larger debate — about who really owns Venice, and whether its culture and people are being priced out of their own home.