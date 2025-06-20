Jeff Bezos' Venice Wedding Triggers Protests Over Tourism And City Overload

Jeff Bezos is all set to marry Lauren Sanchez in a grand ceremony in Venice — but not everyone’s celebrating. Locals in the historic city are protesting the lavish affair, calling it a blow to Venice's environment and identity. Activists have plastered posters across the city reading “No space for Bezos”, warning that the wedding, expected to flood San Giorgio Island with VIP guests, adds pressure to a city already strained by mass tourism. While the mayor sees the wedding as an honour, citizens see it as an invasion. Watch the full report.