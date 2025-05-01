Jewar | Noida Airport To Miss May 15's Third Deadline; Full Launch Now Unlikely Before July: Report

Noida International Airport is set to miss its third launch deadline, with the May 15 date now deemed unfeasible due to incomplete construction, according to media reports. Terminal roofing and interior work remain unfinished, while water, sewage, and CNS/ATM systems face delays. The project, originally set to open in September 2024, is now unlikely to launch before July 2025. The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a ₹10 lakh per day penalty on the developer, Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd, since January. Regulatory clearances, including the DGCA licence and BCAS security approval, are still pending. A fresh review and status report are expected within 15 days.