Jitendra Singh Highlights New Kashmir Opportunities For Youth And Tourism Under Modi’s Vision

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, speaking at an event in Srinagar, lauded the Indian Chambers of Commerce for promoting opportunities in Jammu & Kashmir. He said that since Prime Minister Modi came to power, India has witnessed transformative changes in business and trade, with the private sector receiving unprecedented encouragement. Highlighting reforms, he noted that even the nuclear sector has been opened for private participation. Dr. Singh expressed confidence that India’s economy will advance from fourth to first globally through a collective vision where both public and private sectors contribute equally, boosting youth opportunities and Kashmir’s tourism potential.