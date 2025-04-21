J&K Flash Flood Horror | Ramban Cut Off After Landslides | Rescue Ops Save 100

A night of relentless rainfall brought devastation to Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir, as flash floods and landslides claimed at least 3 lives, left 1 missing, and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and homes. The sudden surge of water swept through villages, forcing dozens of families to evacuate. Visuals from the ground show the sheer scale of destruction — flooded homes, collapsed roads, and desperate rescue efforts. Nearly 100 people were rescued by swift action from the police and local administration. Meanwhile, National Highway 44, the lifeline to the Kashmir Valley, has been cut off due to multiple landslides, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded. With more rain expected, authorities have urged travellers to avoid non-essential movement and stay updated via official social media handles. Rescue ops are ongoing, and restoration work will begin once conditions improve. Ramban is now in recovery mode, as the region braces for more weather uncertainty.