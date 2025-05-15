JNU Suspends MoU With Turkey’s Inonu Univ.| VC: Nation First, Academia Must Stand With Armed Forces

Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced the suspension of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inonu University, Turkey, citing national security considerations. India’s relations with Turkey have sharply deteriorated following Ankara’s vocal support for Pakistan amid the recent India-Pakistan conflict. Turkey condemned India’s counter-terror Operation Sindoor and described them as “unprovoked aggression,” drawing strong criticism. In response, India has witnessed widespread calls to boycott Turkish goods and tourism, with major travel platforms suspending bookings to Turkey and Indian traders halting imports of Turkish products such as apples and marble. Listen in to know more.