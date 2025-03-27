Judicial Shockwave: Probe Against Justice Varma Picks Pace Amid Cash Haul Controversy!

The cash haul probe against Justice Varma is intensifying as a Supreme Court-appointed three-member High Court judge panel investigates the massive cash recovery from his home after a fire on March 14. Sources reveal that Justice Varma and his personal secretary—who allegedly asked the cops to return the next day—will soon be questioned. India Today has learned that the cash recovery site was compromised, as Delhi Police failed to preserve it. Meanwhile, government sources say they will wait for the Supreme Court inquiry to conclude and have no immediate plans to revive the NJAC but will engage in political discussions on the matter.