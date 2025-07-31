Justice Or Controversy? Malegaon Blast 2008 Verdict: 17-Year Wait Ends, All Accused Acquitted 2025

Dive into the dramatic Malegaon blast verdict delivered today, July 31, 2025, by a special NIA court, acquitting all seven accused—including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit—after 17 long years. This ruling concludes a case that began with a tragic explosion on September 29, 2008, in Malegaon, Maharashtra, which claimed six lives and injured over 100 during the holy month of Ramzan. The blast, caused by an explosive device strapped to an LML Freedom motorcycle in a town with a significant Muslim population, ignited the contentious "Hindu terror" debate. The verdict has sparked a political uproar, with key figures weighing in during the Monsoon Session 2025. Union Home Minister Amit Shah stunned the Rajya Sabha, asserting, "A Hindu can never be a terrorist," defending the acquitted and criticizing past narratives. In response, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari fired back, claiming, "If the Congress party had been in power, I can bet we would have brought justice to the Malegaon case," challenging the BJP’s handling of the investigation. Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijay Singh, a vocal figure in the case’s history, shared his perspective today, reflecting on the verdict’s implications and his long-held views on the probe.