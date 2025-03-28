Justice Yashwant Varma Under Scrutiny: Forensic Experts Join SC Probe into Cash Scandal

The probe into the massive cash recovery at High Court Judge Yashwant Varma's residence is gaining momentum. Justice Varma is set to appear before the Supreme Court-appointed three-member inquiry panel to face questioning over the cash haul. Sources indicate that the investigation is being fast-tracked, with forensic experts roped in to examine the gathered evidence. Meanwhile, fresh revelations have put the spotlight on Justice Varma’s personal secretary, who allegedly instructed Delhi Police officials to leave the judge’s residence on the night of March 14 after a fire incident. Pressure is mounting as bar associations from Allahabad, Lucknow Bench, Karnataka, and Jabalpur have written to the Chief Justice of India, demanding criminal proceedings against Justice Varma. The controversy has also reached the political arena, with Congress MP Manish Tiwari calling for a response from the Law Minister. Amid the uproar, the scandal has reignited the debate over the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), though government sources suggest there are no immediate plans to revive the act that was previously struck down by the Supreme Court.