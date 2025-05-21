Jyoti Malhotra’s Alleged ISI Nexus: Pakistan Trips, Code Names & Leaked Info Under Probe

The Pakistan Spygate scandal takes a new turn as suspected spy and social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra reportedly makes startling confessions during her interrogation by the NIA and other agencies. Sources reveal she admitted to maintaining close contacts with Pakistan High Commission official Ehsan-ur-Rahim (alias Danish), who introduced her to ISI operative Ali Hasan. Allegedly, Jyoti made two visits to Pakistan arranged by ISI and was connected with another agent, Rana Shahbaz (alias Shakir), whose name was saved in her phone as "Jatt Randhawa." She reportedly followed Shakir’s instructions and passed sensitive information to Pakistani handlers. The Haryana government is closely monitoring the case, and as the investigation deepens, more explosive revelations are expected.