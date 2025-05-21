Jyoti Malhotra's Diary Exposes Shocking Pak Link | Pak Espionage Ring Busted

Alleged spy Jyoti Malhotra’s personal diary is now a key focus in the investigation. The investigators are focusing mainly on the entries she documented after her Pak visits. The diary written in both English and Hindi, includes her wish to blur the borders, and want more Hindus to visit Pakistan religious sites. The main focus lies on her Kashmir and Pakistan visit before Pahalgam terror attack. Her family has denied being aware of her Pakistan visits "She use to told me she is going to Delhi and will come in 2 or 4 days. I did't know anything" says Harish Malhotra, Jyoti's father. With her family now distancing themselves, the diary is expected to unlock the full scope of her intentions.