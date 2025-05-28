Kamal Haasan Claims Kannada Originated From Tamil, Triggers Outrage

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan recently stated that "Kannada was born out of Tamil," sparking major backlash in Karnataka. His remark touched a raw nerve in the long-standing discourse around language, identity, and cultural pride in South India. Kannada groups and political leaders condemned the statement, calling it historically inaccurate and disrespectful. This video breaks down the controversy, explores the linguistic roots of both Tamil and Kannada, and explains why Kamal Haasan’s words triggered such strong reactions.