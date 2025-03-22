Karnataka Assembly Turns Battleground: BJP MLAs Clash Over Quota Bill!

The Karnataka Assembly witnessed unprecedented chaos on Friday as BJP MLAs stormed the well of the house, climbed the Speaker's chair, and tore copies of the newly passed 4% Muslim Quota Bill. The bill, introduced by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, reserves 4% of government tenders for minority contractors, sparking fierce opposition from BJP leaders who called it unconstitutional. Amid chants and protests, marshals were called in to remove protesting MLAs, with 18 BJP legislators now suspended. The BJP accused Congress of mismanaging the Assembly and demanded answers on the honey trap scandal that has rocked Karnataka politics. The Congress, however, defended the bill as a step toward inclusivity. This high-voltage political drama highlights the growing tensions in Karnataka's political landscape. Watch as we break down the events that led to this explosive confrontation in the assembly.