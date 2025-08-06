Business Today
News
bt tv
Karnataka Bus Workers Strike: 38 Months' Dues & No Pay! Chaos Across Cities

  New Delhi,
  Aug 6, 2025,
  Updated Aug 6, 2025, 1:28 PM IST

Karnataka's roads turned into chaos zones as an indefinite strike by four major transport corporations left commuters stranded across cities. With no resolution on 38-month salary arrears and a stalled wage revision, bus staff walked off duty, forcing IT companies to shift to work-from-home. Metro stations saw a rush, and major hubs from Bengaluru to Belagavi witnessed travel chaos. CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar have appealed for calm—but with no money promised, the unions refuse to back down. Watch the full ground report.

