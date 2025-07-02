Karnataka CM 'Nataka' Continues | Siddaramaiah Stays, Shivakumar Camp Still Restless

The Karnataka CM's seat tussle is widening. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed all talks of a change in leadership, a day after Congress’ Randeep Surjewala ruled out any such move. While Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar has pledged support to Siddaramaiah, his loyalists are not backing down and continue to push for a power shift. The BJP, meanwhile, is watching the internal discord with glee. With the Congress high command yet to take a firm call, the battle for the CM’s chair seems far from over. Will the truce hold or are we looking at another showdown in Karnataka