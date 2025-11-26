Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Karnataka CM Showdown Intensifies: DK Shivakumar Pushes For CM Post As Siddu Stands Firm

Karnataka CM Showdown Intensifies: DK Shivakumar Pushes For CM Post As Siddu Stands Firm

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 26, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 26, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

Karnataka’s political storm intensifies as DK Shivakumar’s supporters offer prayers, camp in Delhi, and hold marathon meetings to push his claim for the Chief Minister’s post. But CM Siddaramaiah isn't backing down — standing firm amid growing pressure from within the party. From MLAs lobbying in the capital to fiery statements from both camps, the Congress high command now faces its biggest internal test. Mallikarjun Kharge remains silent… while the BJP slams the ruling party for “governance in paralysis.” Is Karnataka headed toward a major leadership shake-up? Or will Siddaramaiah retain the throne?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended