Karnataka CM Showdown Intensifies: DK Shivakumar Pushes For CM Post As Siddu Stands Firm

Karnataka’s political storm intensifies as DK Shivakumar’s supporters offer prayers, camp in Delhi, and hold marathon meetings to push his claim for the Chief Minister’s post. But CM Siddaramaiah isn't backing down — standing firm amid growing pressure from within the party. From MLAs lobbying in the capital to fiery statements from both camps, the Congress high command now faces its biggest internal test. Mallikarjun Kharge remains silent… while the BJP slams the ruling party for “governance in paralysis.” Is Karnataka headed toward a major leadership shake-up? Or will Siddaramaiah retain the throne?