Karnataka CM Suspense Deepens: 'DK For CM' Chorus Grows | Siddaramaiah Under Pressure

From Karnataka to Delhi, the Karnataka CM suspense deepens. While DK Shivakumar is in Delhi and Siddaramaiah set to arrive, the Congress high command prepares for a crucial meeting on July 10. But as MLC seat discussions loom, a louder political storm brews — Shivakumar loyalists are now openly chanting for a change in leadership. Even as the Congress top brass stays silent, the opposition BJP has seized the moment, hitting out over the truckers’ protest and the delay in Anna Bhagya rice distribution. With months to go for Siddaramaiah to finish 2.5 years as CM, DK Shivakumar's camp has kicked off a rather public 'CM Change' campaign but is the high command listening?