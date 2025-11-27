Business Today
Karnataka CM Tussle Explodes: Rahul Steps In, Is Siddaramaiah Near His Endgame?

  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 27, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 27, 2025, 4:39 PM IST

After months of silence, the Congress high command has finally moved to control the escalating power crisis in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi held a crucial meeting with Minister Priyank Kharge in Delhi, discussing the power-transfer pact, cabinet reshuffle possibilities, and the public infighting between top state leaders. Sources say Rahul is upset with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for openly rejecting the power-sharing formula. Within hours of returning to Bengaluru, Priyank was summoned by the CMO and later rushed to meet Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. With the leadership battle intensifying, the party is now weighing a delicate caste-balance formula if DKS is elevated. As the High Command sends him a terse “please wait,” questions grow louder: Is Siddaramaiah reaching his political endgame?

