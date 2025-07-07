Karnataka Congress Power Struggle Reignites | Siddaramaiah Vs. DK Shivakumar Showdown

Days after Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dismissed rumors of a leadership change, the Congress party faces fresh turmoil as power struggles resurface. AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala held a second round of meetings with MLAs in Bengaluru, amid calls from a prominent Lingayat seer for Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to take a more prominent role post the 2023 Assembly poll victory. Shivakumar, balancing ambition and loyalty, says he’ll abide by the Congress high command’s decision, while rumors swirl about Siddaramaiah’s potential elevation to the AICC’s OBC Advisory Council. The CM’s office clarified he’s only a member, not the chief, and will host its first meeting on July 15. Meanwhile, the BJP claims a change of guard is imminent. Dive into the latest political drama in Karnataka!