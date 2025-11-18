Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Karnataka Deputy CM Highlights Talent, Investment Surge At Bengaluru Global Summit

Karnataka Deputy CM Highlights Talent, Investment Surge At Bengaluru Global Summit

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Nov 18, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 18, 2025, 1:16 PM IST

 

Karnataka takes center stage as Bengaluru hosts a major international technology and innovation event, attracting participation from nearly 60 countries. Highlighting the city’s reputation as an “air-conditioned city of innovation and talent,” the Chief Minister praised Bengaluru’s unmatched human capital, with over 25 lakh high-tech professionals driving global-scale progress. The state government reiterated its commitment to ease of doing business, welcoming global investors who are eager to expand operations in Bengaluru. Plans for a new IT city near Bidadi underscore the state’s aggressive tech-forward strategy. With thousands of speakers shaping global ideas across three days, Karnataka positions itself as a hub for research, startups, cybersecurity, and future-focused growth.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended