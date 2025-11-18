Karnataka Deputy CM Highlights Talent, Investment Surge At Bengaluru Global Summit

Karnataka takes center stage as Bengaluru hosts a major international technology and innovation event, attracting participation from nearly 60 countries. Highlighting the city’s reputation as an “air-conditioned city of innovation and talent,” the Chief Minister praised Bengaluru’s unmatched human capital, with over 25 lakh high-tech professionals driving global-scale progress. The state government reiterated its commitment to ease of doing business, welcoming global investors who are eager to expand operations in Bengaluru. Plans for a new IT city near Bidadi underscore the state’s aggressive tech-forward strategy. With thousands of speakers shaping global ideas across three days, Karnataka positions itself as a hub for research, startups, cybersecurity, and future-focused growth.