Business Today
Karnataka Honey-Trap Bombshell: 48 Big Names Exposed?

Karnataka Honey-Trap Bombshell: 48 Big Names Exposed?

A massive political storm has erupted in Karnataka over shocking claims of a honey-trap scandal involving 48 high-profile figures, including national leaders. State Cooperative Minister K N Rajanna made the explosive revelation in the Assembly, demanding an inquiry into the matter. As the controversy deepens, Rajanna has also written to the state Home Minister, calling for an investigation. Meanwhile, the BJP has slammed the Siddaramaiah government, demanding an independent probe. With allegations, counterclaims, and political drama at its peak, this scandal has rocked the Congress-led Karnataka government.

