Business Today
Karnataka Milk Price Hike: ₹4/Litre Increase From April 1 | Price Rise Triggers Political Heat

Karnataka’s Congress-led government has approved yet another milk price hike, raising the cost by ₹4 per litre starting April 1, 2025. This decision follows sustained pressure from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and farmers seeking relief from rising production costs. While the KMF initially demanded a ₹5 hike, the state has settled on ₹4, a move welcomed by dairy unions — but one that puts additional strain on household budgets. This is the third hike in two years: ₹3 in August 2023, ₹2 in June 2024, and now ₹4 in 2025. But milk isn't the only essential getting costlier. Karnataka citizens are already reeling under a wave of hikes in stamp duty, fuel taxes, bus fares, alcohol prices, metro fares and power tariffs. The BJP has slammed the Siddaramaiah-led government, accusing it of failing the common man, while the state defends its move as necessary to support struggling farmers.

