Business Today
Karnataka’s 4% Muslim Quota Sparks Uproar In Parliament

The recent passage of a bill in the Karnataka Assembly granting a 4% reservation for Muslims in government contracts has ignited fierce political battles, now spilling over into Parliament. Amidst uproar, Union ministers criticized Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for allegedly suggesting that constitutional changes might be necessary to implement the quota. As the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed disruptions, the BJP condemned the bill as unconstitutional, while Congress defended it as a step toward social justice. The controversy centres on whether reservations based on religion can coexist with constitutional principles, with both parties exchanging heated accusations. In response to the backlash, Shivakumar clarified that his comments were taken out of context. The bill now awaits approval from the Governor, but the fight over reservations is far from over.

