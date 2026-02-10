Karnataka’s ‘Backdoor Ministers’ Boom: 149 Enjoy Perks As State Struggles For Funds

The Karnataka government is facing sharp criticism over an unchecked expansion of ministerial “status” posts, raising serious questions about fiscal responsibility. With 54 more individuals granted Minister of State rank, the total has risen to 149 people enjoying ministerial or cabinet-level privileges while only 32 are constitutionally appointed Cabinet Ministers. Most others hold positions through boards, corporations or advisory roles, many without electoral mandates. Each status holder receives substantial perks, placing a heavy burden on the exchequer. The opposition has accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of prioritising political survival over governance, as infrastructure gaps, welfare funding shortages and fiscal stress continue to mount across the state.