Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
Karnataka’s ‘Backdoor Ministers’ Boom: 149 Enjoy Perks As State Struggles For Funds

Karnataka’s ‘Backdoor Ministers’ Boom: 149 Enjoy Perks As State Struggles For Funds

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Feb 10, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 10, 2026, 1:13 PM IST

 

The Karnataka government is facing sharp criticism over an unchecked expansion of ministerial “status” posts, raising serious questions about fiscal responsibility. With 54 more individuals granted Minister of State rank, the total has risen to 149 people enjoying ministerial or cabinet-level privileges while only 32 are constitutionally appointed Cabinet Ministers. Most others hold positions through boards, corporations or advisory roles, many without electoral mandates. Each status holder receives substantial perks, placing a heavy burden on the exchequer. The opposition has accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of prioritising political survival over governance, as infrastructure gaps, welfare funding shortages and fiscal stress continue to mount across the state.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended