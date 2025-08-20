Business Today
Karoline Leavitt: Trump Averted India–Pakistan Nuclear War, Used Sanctions Too

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 20, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 20, 2025, 10:45 AM IST

At her August 19 briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made striking claims about India and President Trump’s foreign policy. She said Trump’s pressure tactics and leverage not only brought progress on Ukraine and Russia, but also helped avert a potential nuclear clash between India and Pakistan. Leavitt revealed that Trump used trade as a powerful tool to end hostilities, while also imposing sanctions on India as part of his strategy. The White House underlined that Trump takes pride in all peace deals — from Armenia–Azerbaijan to Africa — but highlighted India–Pakistan as a major achievement. With such claims, many in Washington note Trump’s eye on the Nobel Peace Prize, framing his diplomacy as historic.

