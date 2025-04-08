scorecardresearch
Business Today
Kashmir’s Tulip Journey: From Iconic Srinagar Garden To Blossoming Pulwama & Kokernag

After the roaring success of Srinagar’s Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, the breathtaking bloom is now spreading across South Kashmir! New tulip gardens in Pulwama and Kokernag are drawing crowds, beauty lovers, and researchers alike. Launched as a research initiative by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), this floral mission is aiming high — from tulip multiplication to creating an indigenous tulip bank to reduce dependency on European imports.

 

Watch the full report featuring public reactions, insights from experts, and Kashmir’s growing place on the global tulip map!

