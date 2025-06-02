Kasol Choking On Garbage: India Today Uncovers Shocking Dumping In Parvati Valley Forest

In the heart of Himachal’s stunning Parvati Valley lies an environmental disaster — Kasol, once a tourist haven, is now drowning in garbage. For eight months, waste from hotels, homes, and streets has been dumped deep into a protected wildlife sanctuary, buried illegally without treatment or management. A viral video shocked the nation, and now India Today brings you the ground reality. What we found: JCBs and tippers rushing in — not to clean up, but to dump deeper into the forest, violating environmental laws. A tipper driver admits they’re acting on the local village Pradhan’s orders. As political blame games unfold, with BJP slamming Congress for the crisis, locals demand answers. MLA Sunder Thakur admits there's still no official dumping site—despite crores collected in green tax. Watch India Today’s exclusive ground report from Kasol — a paradise now buried in filth, politics, and silence.