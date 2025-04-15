scorecardresearch
Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez & Crew Make History In Space | Blue Origin NS-31 Launch

Feedback

Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, and an inspiring all-female crew just made history aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-31 rocket, completing a breath-taking journey to the edge of space and back. In this emotional and awe-inspiring mission, six trailblazing women — including a former NASA scientist, a civil rights activist, and a morning news icon—defied gravity and made a powerful statement on courage, connection, and unity. From Katy Perry’s tearful reflection on motherhood and bravery to Lauren Sánchez’s moment of cosmic clarity—this voyage was more than just a joyride. It was a symbol of possibility, progress, and peaceful purpose. Even back on Earth, hearts were soaring — Oprah, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner couldn’t hold back their emotions. For four minutes, they floated weightlessly above the Earth. For 11 minutes, they touched the stars. For a lifetime, they'll carry this moment. Watch the highlights, the heartfelt words, and the beautiful energy of the first all-women spaceflight in over 60 years.

