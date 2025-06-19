Business Today
Keeladi Sparks DMK Vs Modi Govt Clash | Tamil Roots Or Political Turf War?

  New Delhi,
  Jun 19, 2025,
  Updated Jun 19, 2025, 11:55 AM IST

The ancient Keeladi site in Tamil Nadu has ignited a political storm. Over 18,000 artifacts—pottery, tools, inscriptions—unearthed here point to a thriving Tamil urban civilization that predates many others. But the DMK now accuses the Modi government of suppressing a crucial ASI report that places this civilization as early as the 5th century BC. With archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna transferred and the report still unpublished, the controversy has escalated into a full-blown political faceoff. Protests, accusations, and byte wars dominate Tamil Nadu politics—just as elections draw closer. Watch this ground report from Keeladi to know what’s really at stake.

