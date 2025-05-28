Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Kerala Coast Alert: Hazardous Ship Containers Wash Ashore After Cargo Vessel Sinks

Kerala Coast Alert: Hazardous Ship Containers Wash Ashore After Cargo Vessel Sinks

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • May 28, 2025,
  • Updated May 28, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

 

A sunken cargo ship off the Kochi coast has triggered a high alert in Kerala as containers — including some with hazardous chemicals — are washing ashore. Over 640 containers went down with the Liberian vessel, and 13 reportedly hold dangerous materials like calcium carbide, which can release flammable acetylene gas on contact with seawater. Police and Coast Guard have cordoned off affected areas and are monitoring for any leaks. Public access is banned within 200 metres of the sites. Stay tuned for updates as authorities work to prevent an environmental disaster along Kerala’s coast.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended