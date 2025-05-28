Kerala Coast Alert: Hazardous Ship Containers Wash Ashore After Cargo Vessel Sinks

A sunken cargo ship off the Kochi coast has triggered a high alert in Kerala as containers — including some with hazardous chemicals — are washing ashore. Over 640 containers went down with the Liberian vessel, and 13 reportedly hold dangerous materials like calcium carbide, which can release flammable acetylene gas on contact with seawater. Police and Coast Guard have cordoned off affected areas and are monitoring for any leaks. Public access is banned within 200 metres of the sites. Stay tuned for updates as authorities work to prevent an environmental disaster along Kerala’s coast.