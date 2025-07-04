Business Today
Kerala Healthcare Crisis: Surgeries Delayed, Doctors Accuse Govt Of Equipment Shortage

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 4, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 4, 2025, 2:06 PM IST

Kerala’s globally praised healthcare model faces a major credibility test. A senior doctor from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College exposed a severe shortage of medical equipment, leading to surgery cancellations. Following his viral Facebook post, patients and their families came forward with disturbing testimonies. While Health Minister Veena George has assured action, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the doctor of tarnishing Kerala's image—drawing criticism from the opposition. Is Kerala’s model failing its people? Watch this special report by India Today.

