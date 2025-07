Kharge Questions PM Modi’s Silence On Trump’s Claims Over Ceasefire And Operation Sindoor | Parliament Debate

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on former US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of using trade to broker peace between India and Pakistan. Kharge also questioned why India accepted Pakistan’s offer of a ceasefire when it had the upper hand. He said, "The ceasefire announcement wasn’t made by our Foreign Minister, Prime Minister, or even Defence Minister. It was made by US President Donald Trump from Washington instead."

The Congress chief also asked why the Prime Minister remained silent when his “friend” repeatedly claimed that five jets were shot down during Operation Sindoor.