News
bt tv
Kharge Vs Nadda Faceoff In Parliament Over Ops Sindoor Remark

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2025, 2:45 PM IST

A heated political faceoff unfolded in Parliament as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP Chief JP Nadda clashed over remarks made on the OPS Sindoor discussion. What started as a routine debate quickly turned into a fiery exchange, with sharp words, counterattacks, and uproar in the House. The issue of OPS Sindoor — already politically charged — has now become a flashpoint between the ruling party and the opposition. The verbal duel highlighted the deepening rift between the BJP and Congress as both leaders stood firm on their positions. Watch how this Parliament showdown escalated and what it means for the political narrative ahead.

