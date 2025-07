Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over Donald Trump's repeated claims about brokering peace between India and Pakistan and the shooting down of five jets during Operation Sindoor. As Kharge raised these questions, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh intervened, asserting that Operation Sindoor was never halted under third-party pressure. He clarified that the ceasefire was initiated by Pakistan’s own DGMO and political leadership.