Killed By His Own Bride: How Sonam Allegedly Planned Raja Raghuvanshi’s Murder With Her Lover

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 10, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 10, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

A honeymoon in Meghalaya ends in blood. 26-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi is murdered—allegedly by the very woman he married, in a plot hatched with her lover. Raja’s wife, Sonam, now stands accused of hiring contract killers alongside Raj Kushwaha to execute the crime. But what shocked the nation even more was the sight of the alleged lover consoling Raja’s grieving father at the funeral. As the police unravel the chilling conspiracy, five suspects, including the wife, have been arrested. India Today brings you exclusive visuals, autopsy details, and voices from both families caught in this web of love, lies, and betrayal. This is the story of a marriage built on deception… and ended by murder.

