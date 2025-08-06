Kinnaur Flash Flood: ITBP Conducts Brave Rescue Operation In Himachal's Tangling Area

BREAKING: Flash floods struck the Tangling area of Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, triggering widespread damage and panic. Brave ITBP personnel launched a swift rescue operation, reaching remote parts of the region affected by the sudden surge of water. The visuals show ITBP jawans navigating tough mountain terrain and crossing flooded pathways to save stranded villagers. Himachal has been witnessing intense rainfall, and flash floods have disrupted life in several districts. This video brings you dramatic footage from the ground. Watch the rescue in action as lives hang in the balance.