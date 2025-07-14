Business Today
Kolhapuri Chappal Uproar: Prada Accused Of Cultural Theft, Plans Maharashtra Visit

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 14, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2025, 1:54 PM IST

Italian fashion giant Prada is under fire for launching high-end sandals strikingly similar to Kolhapuri chappals — an Indian cultural staple — without crediting the original artisans. After facing backlash from netizens and celebrities like Kareena Kapoor and Neena Gupta, Prada is now sending a high-level team to Maharashtra to collaborate with local craftsmen. The brand promises a limited-edition ‘Made in India’ collection. But is this genuine collaboration or a PR cover-up? From courtroom drama to cultural pride, this controversy is about more than just fashion — it's about respecting heritage. Watch as tradition meets runway in the most viral cultural face-off of the season.

