Kota’s Coaching Industry Faces Collapse | Student Drop & Suicides

Once the coaching capital of India, Kota is now facing an alarming downturn. The number of students enrolling for NEET and JEE coaching has plummeted by 30% in just one year, shaking the city's thriving coaching economy. But this decline isn't just about numbers — it's about lives. The city has witnessed a disturbing rise in student suicides, with over 150 deaths in the past 12 years. The immense pressure on students, combined with a changing education landscape, is reshaping Kota’s once-booming coaching industry. From coaching institute owners to PG hostel operators and small business owners, everyone is feeling the heat. Can Kota recover, or is its coaching empire on the brink of collapse?