scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Krishna Bodanapu Of Cyient Talks About Growth Of The Semiconductor Industry In India

Feedback

Krishna Bodanapu Of Cyient Talks About Growth Of The Semiconductor Industry In India

 

At the launch of Cyient's fully owned subsidiary Cyient Semiconductors Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Cyient talks to Riddhima Bhatnagar of business today as he talks about the growth of semiconductor industry in India.He also tells us the rationale of Cyient  on launching a separate entity for semiconductors. He further tells us who are company's clients and what sort of funding are they looking at. Lastly, he tells us with India's push for strengthening the semiconductor industry how ready is India.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement