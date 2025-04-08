Krishna Bodanapu Of Cyient Talks About Growth Of The Semiconductor Industry In India

At the launch of Cyient's fully owned subsidiary Cyient Semiconductors Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Cyient talks to Riddhima Bhatnagar of business today as he talks about the growth of semiconductor industry in India.He also tells us the rationale of Cyient on launching a separate entity for semiconductors. He further tells us who are company's clients and what sort of funding are they looking at. Lastly, he tells us with India's push for strengthening the semiconductor industry how ready is India.