K’taka Govt Dodges RCB Stampede Blame As BJP Slams Congress Over Tragic Lapses

A political storm brews in Karnataka after a tragic stampede during RCB’s victory parade left 11 dead and dozens injured. As outrage grows, CM Siddaramaiah has distanced his government from the incident, blaming the BCCI for organizing the event and citing past tragedies like the Mahakumbh to justify the chaos. He dismissed BJP’s criticism as political opportunism. Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a fierce attack, accusing the Congress government of poor planning, inadequate police deployment, and using the parade for political mileage. Amid mounting pressure, Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge have called for accountability and urged immediate support for victims. The tragedy has turned a celebration into a crisis, triggering demands for justice and answers.