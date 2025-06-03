Kumar Mangalam Birla Honoured With The 2025 USISPF Global Leadership Award

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla was honoured with the 2025 Global Leadership Award by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) for his visionary leadership and contribution to global business. The award recognizes his pivotal role in deepening US-India economic relations. Also celebrated were Arvind Krishna, Chairman & CEO of IBM, and Toshiaki Higashihara, Executive Chairman of Hitachi, for their outstanding efforts in strengthening trilateral economic ties between the US, India, and Japan. The awards were conferred on the sidelines of the USISPF’s annual summit in Washington, DC, which continues to serve as a key platform for advancing strategic and business collaboration across borders.