Business Today
Kumar Mangalam Birla: Pioneering Metals That Will Drive India's EV Revolution

In his keynote address at Hindalco Industries' launch of its new brand identity, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla outlined the company's strategic initiatives to support India's electric vehicle (EV) revolution. He highlighted the establishment of a battery foil plant at Aditya and a fabrication facility at Chakan, designed to deliver high-performance, sustainable alternatives to traditional automotive components, specifically for the EV industry. Additionally, Hindalco is setting up India's first copper foil facility dedicated to EVs, underscoring its commitment to innovation in battery materials. These efforts position Hindalco as a solutions provider and co-creator, collaborating with customers to drive advancements in EV mobility, renewable energy, energy storage, semiconductors, and high-end electronics. ​

